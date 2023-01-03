The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

6. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. The January 6th Report by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol and David Remnick, narrated by Jamie Raskin, David Remnick and Eric Jason Martin (Macmillan Audio)

8. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

Fiction

1. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

2. The Silence of Unworthy Gods by Andrew Rowe, narrated by Nick Podehl (Podium Audio)

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

4. Fairy Tale by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)

6. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

9. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Layla by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brian Pallino (Brilliance Audio)