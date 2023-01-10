The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)

3. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

6. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

8. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

9. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

ADVERTISEMENT

Fiction

1. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

3. The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)

4. Fairy Tale by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

10. Layla by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brian Pallino (Brilliance Audio)