Louisville Orchestra to travel across state for performances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Orchestra will begin a journey in May that will allow it to play for audiences across Kentucky.

The concerts will be part of a tour called “In Harmony—The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra,” according to a statement Wednesday from the orchestra.

“With the ‘In Harmony’ tour, the Louisville Orchestra becomes the only orchestra in the United States committed to traveling to every corner of its state to partner in performance with artists across our communities,” Music Director Teddy Abrams said. “There is no so-called urban-rural divide in music. Art and music transcend geographic boundaries.”

The Louisville Orchestra will begin its tour in eastern Kentucky in May with performances in Prestonsburg, Pikeville and Harlan. In July, it will perform in Glasgow, Covington, Bowling Green, Ashland and Bardstown. In September, it will perform in Henderson, Owensboro and Madisonville. The tour will conclude early next year with performances in Danville, Frankfort, Georgetown and Fort Knox.

A budget appropriation from Kentucky lawmakers made the tour possible, the statement said.

Before the tour begins, cellist Yo-Yo Ma will join the Louisville Orchestra for a five-day residency that includes a performance at the Kentucky Center for the Arts on April 27 and performances inside Mammoth Cave on April 29.