Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4:

Jan. 29: Actor Katharine Ross is 83. Actor Tom Selleck is 78. Singer Bettye LaVette is 77. Actor Marc Singer is 75. Actor Ann Jillian is 73. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 70. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 70. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 69. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 67. Actor Diane Delano (“The Ellen Show,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 66. Actor Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 65. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 64. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 62. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 62. Actor Nicholas Turturro (“NYPD Blue”) is 61. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 59. Director-actor Ed Burns is 55. Actor Sam Trammell (“True Blood”) is 54. Actor Heather Graham is 53. Actor Sharif Atkins (“White Collar,” ″ER”) is 48. Actor Sara Gilbert is 48. Actor Kelly Packard (“Baywatch”) is 48. Actor Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) is 46. Actor Sam Jaeger (“Parenthood”) is 46. Former “The View” co-host Jedediah Bila is 44. Actor Andrew Keegan (“Party of Five”) is 44. Actor Jason James Richter (“Free Willy”) is 43. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 42. Singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 41. Country singer Eric Paslay is 40.

Jan. 30: Actor Gene Hackman is 93. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 86. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 86. Country singer Norma Jean is 85. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 74. Musician Phil Collins is 72. Actor Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) is 72. Actor Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 67. Comedian Brett Butler (“Anger Management,” ″Grace Under Fire”) is 65. Singer Jody Watley is 64. Actor Wayne Wilderson (“Veep”) is 57. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 51. Actor Christian Bale is 49. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 49. Actor Olivia Colman is 49. Singer Josh Kelley is 43. Actor Wilmer Valderrama (“That ’70s Show”) is 43. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden (“The Real O’Neals”) is 37. Actor Kylie Bunbury (“Big Sky,” “Pitch”) is 34. Actor Jake Thomas (“Lizzie McGuire,” ″AI”) is 33. Actor Danielle Campbell (“Tell Me A Story,” “The Originals”) is 28.

Jan. 31: Composer Philip Glass is 86. Actor Stuart Margolin (“The Rockford Files”) is 83. Bluesman Charlie Musselwhite is 79. Actor Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 76. Actor Glynn Turman (“The Wire,” ″A Different World”) is 76. Singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band is 72. Singer John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) of the Sex Pistols is 67. Actor Anthony LaPaglia (“Without a Trace,” ″Murder One”) is 64. Actor Kelly Lynch is 64. Singer-guitarist Lloyd Cole is 62. Actor Paulette Braxton (“The Parkers,” ″In The House”) is 58. Bassist Al Jaworski of Jesus Jones is 57. Actor Minnie Driver is 53. Actor Portia de Rossi (“Arrested Development,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 50. Comedian Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 46. Actor Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” ″Ray”) is 46. Singer Justin Timberlake is 42. Actor Tyler Ritter (“The McCarthys”) is 38. Singer Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is 36. Singer Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons is 36. Actor Joel Courtney (“Super 8,” “The Kissing Booth”) is 27.

Feb. 1: Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 86. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 84. TV personality Joy Philbin is 82. Guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 73. Blues musician Sonny Landreth is 72. Actor-writer-producer Billy Mumy(“Lost in Space”) is 69. Singer Exene Cervenka of X is 67. Actor Linus Roache (“Law and Order”) is 59. Actor Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”) is 58. Comedian Pauly Shore is 55. Actor Brian Krause (“Charmed”) is 54. Jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman is 54. Drummer Patrick Wilson of Weezer is 54. Actor Michael C. Hall (“Dexter,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 52. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 48. Musician Jason Isbell is 44. Singer Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT is 40. TV personality Lauren Conrad (“The Hills,” ″Laguna Beach”) is 37. Actor-singer Heather Morris (“Glee”) is 36. Singer Harry Styles is 29.

Feb. 2: Comedian Tom Smothers is 86. Singer Graham Nash is 81. Actor Bo Hopkins (film’s “American Graffiti,” TV’s “Dynasty”) is 79. Singer Howard Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 77. TV chef Ina Garten (“Barefoot Contessa”) is 75. Actor Jack McGee (“The McCarthys”) is 74. Actor Brent Spiner (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 74. Bassist Ross Valory of Journey is 74. Model Christie Brinkley is 69. Actor Michael Talbott (“Miami Vice”) is 68. Actor Kim Zimmer (“Guiding Light”) is 68. Actor Michael T. Weiss (“The Pretender”) is 61. Comedian Adam Ferrara (“Rescue Me”) is 57. Bassist Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 57. Actor Jennifer Westfeldt (“Kissing Jessica Stein”) is 53. Rapper T-Mo (Goodie Mob) is 51. Actor Marissa Jaret Winokur is 50. Actor Lori Beth Denberg (“The Steve Harvey Show”) is 47. Steel guitarist Jesse Siebenberg of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 47. Singer Shakira is 46. Actor Rich Sommer (“Mad Men” Film: “The Devil Wears Prada”) is 45. Actor Zosia Mamet (“Girls”) is 35.

Feb. 3: Actor Blythe Danner is 80. Guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks is 76. Singer Melanie is 76. Actor Morgan Fairchild is 73. Actor Pamela Franklin (“The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie”) is 73. Actor Nathan Lane is 67. Guitarist Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth is 67. Actor Thomas Calabro (“Melrose Place”) is 64. Drummer Lol Tolhurst (The Cure) is 64. Actor Michele Greene (“L.A. Law”) is 61. Country singer Matraca Berg is 59. Actor Maura Tierney (“ER,” ″NewsRadio”) is 58. Actor Warwick Davis (“Harry Potter” films, “Willow”) is 53. Actor Elisa Donovan (“Clueless”) is 52. Singer Daddy Yankee is 47. Actor Isla Fisher is 47. Singer Jessica Harp (The Wreckers) is 41. Actor Matthew Moy (“2 Broke Girls”) is 39. Rapper Sean Kingston is 33. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall (“God Friended Me”) is 30.

Feb. 4: Actor Jerry Adler (“The Good Wife,” ″The Sopranos”) is 94. Actor Gary Conway (“Burke’s Law”) is 87. Drummer John Steel of The Animals is 82. Singer Florence LaRue of the Fifth Dimension is 81. Singer Alice Cooper is 75. Actor Michael Beck is 74. Actor Lisa Eichhorn is 71. Singer Tim Booth of James is 63. Country singer Clint Black is 61. Guitarist Noodles of The Offspring is 60. Bassist Dave Buchanan of Yankee Grey is 57. Actor Gabrielle Anwar (“The Tudors”) is 53. “Daily Show” correspondent Rob Corddry is 52. Actor Michael Goorjian (“Party of Five”) is 52. TV personality Nicolle Wallace (“The View”) is 51. Bassist Rick Burch of Jimmy Eat World is 48. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 48. Rapper Cam’ron is 47. Singer Gavin DeGraw is 46. Singer Zoe Manville of Portugal. The Man is 39. Actor Ashley Thomas (“Salvation,” ″24: Legacy”) is 38. Actor Charlie Barnett (“Secrets and Lies,” ″Chicago Fire”) is 35. Actor Kyla Kenedy (“Speechless”) is 20.