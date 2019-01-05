FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Young gospel singer prays for healing from a rare disease

By Wral Anchor Reporter, Rick Armstrong and Wral Enterprise Multimedia Journalist
 
Share

Dustin Chapman, 21, has a special gift for expressing his praise to God as well as his pleas. He does it by writing songs and singing them as he plays piano. Under the trial of a rare disease, his musical expression has only grown deeper.

Chapman, of Whiteville, has a rare disease called achalasia. It’s where nerves in the esophagus become damaged. It causes the esophageal muscles to grow weaker. As a result, solid food or even liquid may be blocked on the way to the stomach.

About four years ago, the disease began causing problems for Chapman. He lost a lot of weight, and his kidneys began to shut down. That’s when he was prescribed a special liquid diet.

Other news
French police, protesters clash in multiple towns after 17-year-old killed by police
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
FILE - People recite an oath during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in San Diego. Population estimates released Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the U.S. Census Bureau show what drove changes in different race and ethnic groups last year, as well as since the start of COVID-19's spread in the U.S. in April 2020. The United States had grown to 333.2 million people by the middle of last year, a 0.4% increase over the previous year, according to the 2022 population estimates. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Chance to challenge 2020 census numbers is ending, with funding for states and cities at stake
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
Catherine Langabeer, left, the head of sustainability at the Countdown chain of supermarkets, and Associate Environment Minister Rachel Brooking demonstrate collecting fruit in reusable polyester mesh bags on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at a Countdown supermarket in Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand's government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)
New Zealand says it’s the first to ban thin plastic bags from supermarkets
New Zealand’s government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables.
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.

He has been in and out of hospitals with several surgeries. In July 2018, Duke specialists’ efforts to relieve his symptoms failed. During that hospital stay, he wrote a prayer-filled song. He sang it that same night while he played on a Duke Cancer Center piano.

Chapman remembers the attention he received.

“I had cancer patients come up to me, and they were crying and they were like, ‘You know, that was probably therapeutic for you, but we needed that just as much as you did,’” he said.

A video camera also captured that moment. Chapman shared it on social media. Eventually, it attracted tens of thousands of devoted followers.

“I’ve gotten messages from like Australia and Venezuela,” said Chapman.

On December 5, Chapman and his family heard about a new surgical approach for achalasia by a gastrointestinal specialist at New York University’s Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, New York.

“They split my upper half of my esophagus muscle to allow it to open up properly,” said Chapman.

Temporary clamps and staples held the incision together as it healed. On Jan. 2, 2019, Chapman and his mother, Sandi Smith Chapman, returned to Winthrop Hospital to have the devices removed. They had hoped it would be the answer to his problem to allow him to “eat and function like a normal young person would,” said Chapman.

After the surgery, doctors told his mother that it looked like the procedure would not offer him much help with swallowing. However, they recommended waiting another four weeks for swelling to go down and see if his condition improved.

On Dec. 20, while still in Whiteville, Chapman explained how, at times, he struggled with his faith.

“It’s been trying, I’m not going to lie to you, but it’s been rewarding, and it’s shown me, you know, just how good he is,” Chapman said.

Faced with the possibility of his last resort, a permanent feeding tube, Chapman said, “I am prepared for that if it comes down to that. I’ve prayed about it and I’ve gotten to that place where I’m going to be OK.”

Looking back on his journey, and all the new friends he has made and all the people he has inspired, he added, “I’ve realized that I’m pretty blessed, even to be going through what I’m going through. I’m still blessed.”

Chapman is a student at Catawba College in Salisbury and plans to receive his degree in communications this May. He also hopes, one day, to find his place somewhere in the music industry in Nashville.