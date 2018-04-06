SummerSounds will come out rocking with the Commonheart on June 1

What started in 2017 as a problem turned out to be a blessing for this year’s SummerSounds concert series.

The band scheduled to perform on June 30 backed out about three days prior, says organizer Dick McCormick, leaving him and fellow organizer Gene James scrambling for a replacement act.

By hook or crook, they were able to book Pittsburgh rock and soul band The Commonheart, led by frontman Clinton Clegg.

The crowd loved the band, prompting McCormick and James to invite them back to open this year’s weekly series on June 1 in St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg.

On the following Friday, Tennessee-based singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt will be in town. Music fans might recognize the last name — she’s the daughter of renowned musician John Hiatt.

The calendar features new and returning acts, including some of the tribute bands that locals love, McCormick says.

An extra date also has been added to the end of the series, on Sept. 7, to accommodate rock-pop duo Jocelyn and Chris Arndt. Organizers were keen to book them, James says, but they weren’t available for an earlier date.

The complete 2018 SummerSounds roster includes:

• June 1: The Commonheart, rock/soul

• June 8: Lilly Hiatt, Americana

• June 15, Butcher Brown, jazz/funk

• June 22, Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters, Americana

• June 29, ONA, rock

• July 6, Selwyn Birchwood, blues

• July 13, Christian Lopez, roots/pop

• July 20, Chuck Prophet, rock

• July 27, Donna the Buffalo, jam rock

• Aug. 3, The English Channel, British Invasion tribute

• Aug. 10, Vanessa Collier, blues/jazz/rock

• Aug. 17, Dancing Dream, ABBA tribute

• Aug. 24, David Wax Museum, folk rock

• Aug. 31, Swift Technique, party-funk

• Sept. 7, Jocelyn and Chris Arndt, rock/pop/blues

Headliners take the stage at 7 p.m. Fridays in the park’s Robertshaw Amphitheater. An opening act begins at 6:15 p.m. Food is available.

Admission is free; donations are accepted.

Details: summersounds.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.