‘Clerks’ filmmaker Kevin Smith survives ‘massive heart attack’

“Clerks” filmmaker Kevin Smith says he nearly died of a “massive heart attack” after rushing to a California hospital Sunday night, the New York Daily News reported.

The 47-year-old star of the New Jersey-based “Comic Book Men” reality show divulged the harrowing news from his hospital bed just after midnight local time Monday. Smith said he canceled a stand up gig in Glendale, Calif., after falling ill.

Smith addressed what had happened to him on Twitter.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”),” Smith said.

“If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

The Daily News reported that Smith was scheduled to tape two stand-up shows at the Alex Theater in Glendale, one at 6 p.m. and another at 9 p.m. Sunday. He canceled the second performance.

A rep for Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the paper reported.

