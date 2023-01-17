Man accused of trying to kidnap Washington barista arrested

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington state arrested a man Tuesday who is accused of trying to kidnap a barista from a suburban Seattle coffee shop.

Video released by Auburn police shows a man in a truck at about 5 a.m. Monday trying to pull a woman through a coffee shop window using a looped zip tie as she was handing him cash.

The barista broke away from the man and shut the drive-thru window, according to the video footage. The man then drove away.

The barista suffered minor cuts, according to police spokesperson Kolby Crossley.

The video footage and a large number of community tips helped identify a suspect and he was arrested Tuesday, Crossley said.

Police would not say exactly where the incident occurred, The Seattle Times reported .

No further information was immediately released.