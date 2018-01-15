All about the anime: Area libraries invite those curious to ‘come with an open mind’

Anime, the vibrant style of Japanese film and television animation, has always been a niche market in America — but it’s certainly found its place in some area libraries.

Anime clubs meet at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library, Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe and the Community Library of Allegheny Valley Harrison branch. The gatherings draw mostly teens and young adults, but occasionally, a younger or older person also shows up.

Club members meet to watch and discuss anime series, and sometimes to delve more deeply into the artistic, thematic and even the commercial aspects of the genre.

They also enjoy themed parties where cosplay (dressing as a character from a movie, book or video game) is part of the fun, and they organize trips outside the libraries.

While the opportunity to watch and discuss anime is the ostensible draw, the camaraderie and acceptance that club members find is also important.

“Anime fans tend to be bullied in school for liking something that’s not considered ‘normal,’ ” says Courtney Lang, who’s been president of the Allegheny Valley club for about six years. “Nerd” is one of the kinder pejoratives often applied, she says.

Pros and cons

What’s the problem with anime? After all, Americans love plenty of animated movies and television series.

There’s no denying the popularity of Pokemon, and anime also has entered the American mainstream via movies like Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro " and others, and through series like “Dragon Ball Z” and “Yu-Gi-Oh!”

Ironically, Pokemon is part of the problem, says Lang of Natrona Heights. Pokemon-haters tend to paint all anime with the same brush, whether they know much about it or not. Others “don’t like the subtitles or they tend to think (anime is) childish, but they don’t delve into the deeper aspects, like the dark humor or the deep story lines.”

“Anime is different from the cartoons we grew up with, which didn’t have much plot, and they had that cartoon-type of violence that we just thought was funny,” says Jack Varney of Cincinnati, a board member and marketing director for the Pittsburgh Japanese Culture Society, which hosts Tekko, Pittsburgh’s annual Japanese pop culture convention. This year’s event is set for April 5 to 8 in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

“The difference between anime and other cartoons is the depth of the characters and plots: world domination, mecha — which are the robots — and the dark comedy,” he says. “Calling it just a cartoon would be condescending, because of the depth. I don’t want to call it an underground culture, but it kind of is.

“The downside (of being an anime fan) is that their peers sometimes make fun of them,” Varney adds. “On the plus side, I think the ones who watch are usually pretty intelligent.”

Staying power

Controversies aside, members are very devoted to their library groups. And those groups have had some staying power.

The Harrison group has met monthly for about 10 years, says youth services librarian Susan Wilson, and attendance usually hovers around a dozen. It was first organized for a group of teens who came in asking for programming centered around anime and gaming.

Membership is open to those in ninth grade and older, and they get a mix of teens and 20-somethings.

The Mt. Pleasant club formed in 2014 and meets weekly. It grew out of a creative arts program that the library used to offer, says desk clerk and anime club organizer Cindy Zelmore.

“Some of the kids were making their own home movies and anime was a central interest,” she says.

About 10 to 15 people come weekly. The youngest is an 8-year-old boy who is accompanied by his family, and the oldest is a woman Zelmore estimates to be in her 50s.

Monthly meetings started in February 2017 at the Latrobe library, where “10 to 15 is a pretty good crowd,” says youth services librarian and club organizer Alexander Miller.

Twenty-somethings Lang, Zelmore and Miller have all been anime fans since they were in their teens and were interested in sharing their enthusiasm with others. The club meetings all follow a similar format, with attendees watching episodes of series and discussing them afterward. Snacks are usually involved.

The clubs have agreements with streaming services such as Funimation or Crunchy Roll. What’s shown adheres to the libraries’ screening policies, so episodes are generally equivalent to a PG or TV-13 rating.

Lang says she also has a large collection of anime boxed sets she shares.

The groups also like to organize holiday parties, giving members a chance to indulge in cosplay.

Members also meet up or carpool to Pittsburgh for conventions like Tekko and Steel City Con. The Mt. Pleasant group has also visited Joy’s Japanimation, a Greensburg store that offers anime-related products and gift items.

Leaders stress that the side trips are independently organized and not library-sponsored.

Empowerment

Anyone interested in checking out a meeting is welcome, organizers say. Just forget the stereotypes and come with an open mind.

“Our meetings are like sitting at a friend’s house watching TV. It’s not judgmental, it’s just sitting around with a bunch of friends,” Lang says. “We all get along great, and age difference doesn’t matter.”

Varney says the curious might want to consider some of the freeing aspects of anime.

“It’s something the jocks and popular kids don’t watch so, yes, the average fan might be more secluded and introverted. People interested in something out of the mainstream tend to be ostracized by their peers,” he says. “But the one thing you can’t get online is peer-to-peer interaction with people who are like-minded.”

The cosplay that attracts so many anime fans also can be liberating, Varney says.

“At Tekko, they can come and be the person they want to be, something they can’t be in real life,” he says. “It helps the person who enjoys this to feel more empowered and accepted.”

