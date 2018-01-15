FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

All about the anime: Area libraries invite those curious to ‘come with an open mind’

By Shirley Mcmarlin
 
Share

Anime, the vibrant style of Japanese film and television animation, has always been a niche market in America — but it’s certainly found its place in some area libraries.

Anime clubs meet at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library, Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe and the Community Library of Allegheny Valley Harrison branch. The gatherings draw mostly teens and young adults, but occasionally, a younger or older person also shows up.

Club members meet to watch and discuss anime series, and sometimes to delve more deeply into the artistic, thematic and even the commercial aspects of the genre.

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

They also enjoy themed parties where cosplay (dressing as a character from a movie, book or video game) is part of the fun, and they organize trips outside the libraries.

While the opportunity to watch and discuss anime is the ostensible draw, the camaraderie and acceptance that club members find is also important.

“Anime fans tend to be bullied in school for liking something that’s not considered ‘normal,’ ” says Courtney Lang, who’s been president of the Allegheny Valley club for about six years. “Nerd” is one of the kinder pejoratives often applied, she says.

Pros and cons

What’s the problem with anime? After all, Americans love plenty of animated movies and television series.

There’s no denying the popularity of Pokemon, and anime also has entered the American mainstream via movies like Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro " and others, and through series like “Dragon Ball Z” and “Yu-Gi-Oh!”

Ironically, Pokemon is part of the problem, says Lang of Natrona Heights. Pokemon-haters tend to paint all anime with the same brush, whether they know much about it or not. Others “don’t like the subtitles or they tend to think (anime is) childish, but they don’t delve into the deeper aspects, like the dark humor or the deep story lines.”

“Anime is different from the cartoons we grew up with, which didn’t have much plot, and they had that cartoon-type of violence that we just thought was funny,” says Jack Varney of Cincinnati, a board member and marketing director for the Pittsburgh Japanese Culture Society, which hosts Tekko, Pittsburgh’s annual Japanese pop culture convention. This year’s event is set for April 5 to 8 in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

“The difference between anime and other cartoons is the depth of the characters and plots: world domination, mecha — which are the robots — and the dark comedy,” he says. “Calling it just a cartoon would be condescending, because of the depth. I don’t want to call it an underground culture, but it kind of is.

“The downside (of being an anime fan) is that their peers sometimes make fun of them,” Varney adds. “On the plus side, I think the ones who watch are usually pretty intelligent.”

Staying power

Controversies aside, members are very devoted to their library groups. And those groups have had some staying power.

The Harrison group has met monthly for about 10 years, says youth services librarian Susan Wilson, and attendance usually hovers around a dozen. It was first organized for a group of teens who came in asking for programming centered around anime and gaming.

Membership is open to those in ninth grade and older, and they get a mix of teens and 20-somethings.

The Mt. Pleasant club formed in 2014 and meets weekly. It grew out of a creative arts program that the library used to offer, says desk clerk and anime club organizer Cindy Zelmore.

“Some of the kids were making their own home movies and anime was a central interest,” she says.

About 10 to 15 people come weekly. The youngest is an 8-year-old boy who is accompanied by his family, and the oldest is a woman Zelmore estimates to be in her 50s.

Monthly meetings started in February 2017 at the Latrobe library, where “10 to 15 is a pretty good crowd,” says youth services librarian and club organizer Alexander Miller.

Twenty-somethings Lang, Zelmore and Miller have all been anime fans since they were in their teens and were interested in sharing their enthusiasm with others. The club meetings all follow a similar format, with attendees watching episodes of series and discussing them afterward. Snacks are usually involved.

The clubs have agreements with streaming services such as Funimation or Crunchy Roll. What’s shown adheres to the libraries’ screening policies, so episodes are generally equivalent to a PG or TV-13 rating.

Lang says she also has a large collection of anime boxed sets she shares.

The groups also like to organize holiday parties, giving members a chance to indulge in cosplay.

Members also meet up or carpool to Pittsburgh for conventions like Tekko and Steel City Con. The Mt. Pleasant group has also visited Joy’s Japanimation, a Greensburg store that offers anime-related products and gift items.

Leaders stress that the side trips are independently organized and not library-sponsored.

Empowerment

Anyone interested in checking out a meeting is welcome, organizers say. Just forget the stereotypes and come with an open mind.

“Our meetings are like sitting at a friend’s house watching TV. It’s not judgmental, it’s just sitting around with a bunch of friends,” Lang says. “We all get along great, and age difference doesn’t matter.”

Varney says the curious might want to consider some of the freeing aspects of anime.

“It’s something the jocks and popular kids don’t watch so, yes, the average fan might be more secluded and introverted. People interested in something out of the mainstream tend to be ostracized by their peers,” he says. “But the one thing you can’t get online is peer-to-peer interaction with people who are like-minded.”

The cosplay that attracts so many anime fans also can be liberating, Varney says.

“At Tekko, they can come and be the person they want to be, something they can’t be in real life,” he says. “It helps the person who enjoys this to feel more empowered and accepted.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.