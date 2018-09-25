Cambria City fest serves up 3 days of ethnic food, music

Ethnic foods, tours of historic churches and free live music await visitors to the Cambria City Ethnic Festival, slated Friday through Sunday.

The annual event stretches along Chestnut Street, between Third and 10th avenues, just off Broad Street in the historic Johnstown neighborhood. The festival will be open to the public 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

A variety of entertainment is planned each day across five performance sites.

The Jerry Intihar Band will kick off the festival with polka music, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday at Fifth Avenue. Irish-influenced music and step dancing gets under way at 5 p.m. that day at 10th Avenue.

Saturday’s lineup includes the Johnstown-based band Tree, performing Celtic, bluegrass and old-time music at noon on 10th Avenue. Ballet dancers will be featured at 2:30 p.m. at Third Avenue, and the Slavjane folk ensemble will present ethnic dances at 5 p.m. at Fifth Avenue.

Other performers appearing Saturday include the Tom Katz dance band and the Black Cat Moan blues band, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, on Fourth Avenue. The Tom Katz also will perform a 7 p.m. set on Seventh Avenue.

Entertainment on Sunday begins at noon, as the Ne’er Do Wells hold forth with “underground rock-n-roll” at Third Avenue, the Irish step dancers return at 10th Avenue and The Evergreens, a singer-songwriter duo, offer acoustic music at Fourth Avenue.

Closing the festival with 5 p.m. sets will be That Oldies Band, playing favorite 1950 and 1960s tunes at Fifth Avenue, and the Charlie Barath Duo, offering a mix of blues and traditional music at Third Avenue.

Visit cambriacityethnicfestival.webs.com for a full schedule of festival activities.