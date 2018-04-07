FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Saint Vincent Summer Theatre’s 50th season opens May 24 with ‘Harvey’

By Shirley Mcmarlin
 
Share

Saint Vincent Summer Theatre will celebrate its 50th season of professional theater with three summer 2018 productions and a Christmas season revue.

These shows are set for the stage at Saint Vincent College in Unity:

• Harvey, May 24-June 10.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games.
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.

The theater’s producing artistic director Greggory Brandt describes Mary Chase’s comedy thus: “When Elwood P. Dowd starts to introduce his imaginary friend, Harvey, a six-and-a-half-foot rabbit, to guests at a society party, his sister, Veta, has seen as much of his eccentric behavior as she can tolerate ... She decides to have him committed to a sanitarium ... Problems arise.”

Brandt notes that “Harvey” also was presented during the theater’s inaugural season in 1969.

• Nunsense, June 2-July 15.

For Dan Goggin’s musical, Brandt says, “Five of the 19 surviving Little Sisters of Hoboken, a one-time missionary order, discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally killed the other 52 residents of the convent with her vichyssoise.” To raise money for the burials, the nuns decide to stage a variety show. Expect solo star turns, madcap dance routines and an audience quiz.

• Leading Ladies, Aug. 2-19.

“In Ken Ludwig’s farce, “two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing ‘Scenes from Shakespeare’ on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania,” Brandt says. The pair try to pass themselves off as long-lost nephews to claim an inheritance from a little old lady in York. “You can only imagine what happens next,” Brandt warns.

• Christmas holiday revue, Dec. 14-16.

“Celebrate the Christmas season with ... more than 20 classic holiday selections including ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Holiday Inn’ ... performed by top-notch Broadway performers,” Brandt says.

The theater’s silver anniversary year will honor its founder, the late Father Tom Devereux, according to Brandt. Most summer performances will be followed by the Cabaret, an after-the-show reception for all patrons, featuring Saint Vincent students serving up hot dogs, beverages and entertainment.

Ticket prices vary by performance date. Subscription plans and group rates are available.

The 29th annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala is planned for June 29.

Details: 724-537-8900 or svst.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.