Michael J. Fox heading to ABC’s ‘Designated Survivor’ for five episodes

Emmy-winning actor Michael J. Fox will join the cast of ABC’s “Designated Survivor” when it returns on Feb. 28.

The second half of Season 2 will air at 10 p.m. Wednesdays.

Fox will appear in a five-episode arc as Ethan West, a high-powered Washington attorney who is hired by President Tom Kirkman’s Cabinet and then appointed as special prosecutor to investigate former President Cornelius Moss’ alleged leak of classified information, according to deadline.com.

The plot gets more complicated for Kiefer Sutherland’s Kirkman as West’s altruistic single-mindedness makes him an unpredictable and formidable adversary.

Fox’s plate has been full lately. He’s received three Emmy guest actor nominations for CBS’ “The Good Wife” and also recently appeared in guest-starring roles on Pop’s “Nightcap” and in the ninth season of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Through his foundation, Fox also is an advocate for research into a cure for Parkinson’s disease, with which he was diagnosed in 1991 at age 29.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.