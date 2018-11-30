WQED hosts free screening of ‘Daniel Tiger’ film in support of ‘neighbors’

As a show of support for “our neighbors,” WQED will host a free family movie night 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, with a screening of “The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?” in the Fred Rogers Studio, 4802 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh.

The movie will start at 6 p.m., according to a news release. Guests are asked to bring a blanket or comfy pillow to sit on.

Those attending can enjoy free popcorn and bottled water; pizza will be available for $1 a slice.

The evening will include a table with children’s activities, a resource table for adults, and a “pledge an act of kindness” tree, where guests may write their pledge on a paper leaf and attach to a tree, the release states.

Registration for the event is requested.

Details: Eventbrite.com