Get in the spirit, rock style, with Twelve Twenty-Four

If you can’t make it to PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 22 to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the Lamp Theatre in Irwin will offer a reasonable substitute.

Twelve Twenty-Four, the Holiday Rock Orchestra, will play a “Trans-Siberian Orchestra Experience” beginning at 8 p.m. in the theater at 222 Main St.

Established in 2002, Twelve Twenty-Four presents a high energy, full-scale, holiday rock orchestra concert featuring favorite rock-edge holiday music as well as original songs. The group includes a six-piece rock band, a multi-member string section and several featured vocalists.

Twelve Twenty-Four performs each year only from mid-November through the end of the holiday season.

A ticket for the Irwin show is $39.

Details: 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.