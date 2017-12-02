FR Panther Foundation seeks restaurant partners for ‘Taste of the Symphony’

The Franklin Regional Panther Foundation is looking for a few local restauranteurs to help them give residents a “Taste of the Symphony.”

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will perform an April 20 concert next year at Franklin Regional High School’s auditorium, donating their time as a fundraiser for the foundation, which provides grants for academic, arts and athletic programs within the district.

“This is the first time the WSO is appearing in Murrysville,” said foundation executive director Cara Zanella in a release. “We expect more than 1,000 people to attend. Our goal is to provide an evening of food and entertainment.”

Zanella said the plan is to give patrons a collection of food samples including entrees and desserts at several food stations prior to the concert.

There is no cost for local restaurants to participate, and those interested can contact Zanella at 724-327-5456, ext. 7624.

