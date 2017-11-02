FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Flutist joins ensemble in Tarentum concert

 
A flute and string quartet will open the Central Presbyterian Church of Tarentum’s fourth season offering free fine arts programming to the Allegheny Valley.

Flutist Cassandra Eisenreich will join the Academy Chamber Ensemble for the free concert Nov. 5 at the church.

“This series also provides a wonderful opportunity for local residents to enjoy a quality fine arts program in their own backyard,” says Dave Rankin, the church’s concert series planner.

“We hope, of course, that the audience enjoys the music, but in addition to that, they will surely enjoy the friendliness of the performers and the opportunity to hear them and speak personally with them in a smaller, more intimate venue like Central Church,” Rankin says.

The concert will feature “Theme and Variations for Flute and String Quartet, Opus 80" by Amy Beach, Haydn’s “String Quartet in D minor, Opus 42" and Dvorak’s “Quartet in F Major, Opus 96,” also known as “The American Quartet.”

Eisenreich, a member of the music education faculty at Slippery Rock University, also performs as the principal flutist with the Butler County Symphony.

The academy ensemble members are Warren Davidson, Leah Givelber, David Sinclair and Paige Riggs.

Davidson also serves as the ensemble’s artistic director, and is concertmaster of the Westmoreland Symphony, music director of the Pittsburgh Civic Orchestra and a Slippery Rock University music faculty member.

“As this concert begins its fourth season, many members of the audience are getting to know each other. It’s almost like they are building their own new community of friends around these programs,” Rankin says.

A goodwill offering will be accepted, and refreshments will be served after the concert.

Programs also are scheduled for Dec. 10, Feb. 25 and April 29.

Debbie Black is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.