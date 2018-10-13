Clint Black brings country Christmas show to The Palace Theatre
Country crooner Clint Black brings a Christmas-themed show to Greensburg’s The Palace Theatre Dec. 13.
Black, who is married to actress/singer Lisa Hartman Black, with whom he often records and performs, has sold more than 20 million albums globally, according to a news release.
And while he’s known as an accomplished singer and guitarist, he also is proficient on drums and harmonica,.
Black’s latest album is “On Purpose.”