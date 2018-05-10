Diocese’s June 2 FamilyFest will feature music, food, games, Mass

The Diocese of Greensburg will hold its first FamilyFest at Hempfield Park on June 2.

The festival is free and open to the public. It will include games and activities, food trucks, live music and a Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward C. Malesic.

The all-day event will begin with registration at 11 a.m. Malesic will make opening remarks at 12:40 p.m.

Catholic singer-songwriter Jesse Manibusan will perform at 1:25 p.m.

Full Armor Band of Middletown, N.Y., will close the day with a concert from 6:30-8 p.m. The band previously performed for Pope Benedict XVI and 25,000 people at the 2008 youth rally in New York City.

Vendors will be open all day, except during the 4 p.m. Mass.

The diocese hopes to make FamilyFest an annual event.

Pre-registration is requested for planning purposes. For a list of vendors and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.familyfestgreensburg.org.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.