Plum set to bring ‘Annie’ to the stage

The sun will come out for three days on stage at Plum High School when students perform the popular musical, “Annie.”

Director Nick Mitchell said shows like this one that showcase so much female talent are few and far between. And he had a lot of that sort of talent.

“We had a really, really great group of girls this year,” he said.

With music by Charles Strouse, the Broadway musical is based on the Harold Gray comic strip, Little Orphan Annie. The show is set in the early 1930s and follows 11-year-old Annie and the group of young girls living at an orphanage in New York City.

The musical features 68 cast members on stage, upwards of 30 students in the orchestra pit, a dozen crew members and one dog.

“At last year’s musical we made it snow. This year we have a dog,” Mitchell said. “She’s this big, fluffy yellow dog and it’s almost accessibly perfect to playing Sandy.”

Choreographer Emily Deluce is the wife of the show’s musical director, John Deluce, and their two children are also a part of the musical.

With such a large cast, Emily Deluce said the dancing numbers require the girls to move together as a large group. Many of the songs are paired with juxtaposition of dancing and crisp, hard movements, and the cast is rarely standing still.

“They are very depressed people in one moment, but then they almost immediately get very sarcastic and upbeat the next moment,” Deluce said. “I love that they are realizing that it’s not embarrassing to become this other person and to take on this new way of walking, talking and dancing.”

Mila Liberto, who plays Annie, loves the comedic element of the show and is looking forward to the audience singing along to the musical’s popular songs.

“I think the crowd will love how much action there is in every song,” Liberto said. “Everybody knows these songs and I hope they sing along with us in the end.”

A senior performing her last high school musical, Liberto is attending Seton Hill University in Greensburg in the fall to study fine arts in musical theater.

In a cast dominated by females, Tyler Gallagher, who plays Oliver Warbucks, often feels outnumbered on stage, but is excited to have landed one of the few male roles.

Gallagher, a sophomore, is playing his first lead role in a musical.

“Daddy Warbucks is this pompous, overworked man. I try to be that character on stage,” Gallagher said. “It’s one of the biggest challenges for me to be this different person, but it’s also the most fun.”

