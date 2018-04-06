SummerSounds concerts bring more than music to Greensburg

Steady growth has been a hallmark of SummerSounds, Greensburg’s free summer concert series now approaching the start of its 19th season on June 1.

Attendance in the inaugural 2000 season hovered around 1,000, while attendance for the 2018 season easily topped 30,000.

Pretty remarkable for an all-volunteer undertaking, says co-founder Gene James of Greensburg.

The weekly music events have been funded primarily through donations and sponsorships since 2000, while the City of Greensburg managed the finances and maintained the bank account.

This year, control has been transferred to the Friends of SummerSounds 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.

A major reason for that, James says, is that it will open up additional fundraising avenues.

“It will give us access to grant money and sponsor support for which the city isn’t eligible,” he says.

The series typically runs for 14 weeks, but this year a 15th week was added — not as part of a deliberate expansion plan, James says, but because that was the week when an act they really wanted to book was available.

SummerSounds operates on an annual budget of about $100,000, James says. “Our costs have leveled off — the performer budget is about the same as it was 10 years ago.”

Benefits to the community

While money spent in any given year might seem “reckless” at the time — given the vagaries of relying on donations — it’s generally paid off with increases in the following years, James says.

One major investment was a sound system, James says, but it’s been worth the money.

“People tell us we have the best outdoor sound system in Pennsylvania,” he says.

James does most of the organizing tasks for the series, which now includes the accounting formerly done by the city. He and fellow co-founder Dick McCormick book the bands. Janet McNeel of Greensburg coordinates the volunteers

“I’d never started a nonprofit before, so it was scary and it’s more work,” James says. “The reason for the quality and the success we’ve had is all the volunteers. You’d have to pay a good bit of money for all these good people.

“I’ve been lucky that I retired early and I’ve been able to run it for 20 years, but I won’t be able to do it forever,” he says. “At some point, we’ll have to hire someone to run it, and try to partner with some other institutions.”

The benefits SummerSounds has brought to the city go way beyond the many thousands of satisfied listeners, James says.

“An economic statistical analysis showed that, in 2016, we brought $250,000 in business to local bars and restaurants and about $730,000 overall.”

But for James and other SummerSounds volunteers, the bottom line is “love of music and love of Greensburg. We’ve done a great thing for our community.”

