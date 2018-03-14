‘All That Jazz’ concert set for March 18 at Greensburg Art Center
A quintet of noted area musicians will present an afternoon of easy listening jazz on March 18 at the Greensburg Art Center.
“All That Jazz,” from 3 to 5 p.m., will feature saxophonist Lou Stellute, vocalist Nina Defazio, pianist Joe Defazio, Jason Hollar on bass and Dave Jamison on drums.
Light refreshments will be served.
Other news
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
The center is at 230 Todd School Road, Hempfield. Tickets are $15, $25 for two; or in advance, $12, $20 for two.
Details: 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.