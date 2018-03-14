‘All That Jazz’ concert set for March 18 at Greensburg Art Center

A quintet of noted area musicians will present an afternoon of easy listening jazz on March 18 at the Greensburg Art Center.

“All That Jazz,” from 3 to 5 p.m., will feature saxophonist Lou Stellute, vocalist Nina Defazio, pianist Joe Defazio, Jason Hollar on bass and Dave Jamison on drums.

Light refreshments will be served.

The center is at 230 Todd School Road, Hempfield. Tickets are $15, $25 for two; or in advance, $12, $20 for two.

Details: 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org

