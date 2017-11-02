Manfred Honeck steps in to conduct Mozart, Schubert as performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Manfred Honeck steps in to conduct Mozart, Schubert as performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

 
Share

One of the many magical scenes in the film “Amadeus” shows rival composer Antonio Salieri being shown some manuscripts by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. As he looks at the music, the soundtrack plays some heavenly music for flute and harp. He’s astonished, transported, but also annoyed and jealous, because Salieri knows he’s never going to write anything like it.

That exquisite music for flute and harp by Mozart will be performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra on Nov. 3 and 5 at Heinz Hall, in a change of program caused by the cancellation of the scheduled guest conductor, Christopher von Dohnanyi. The 88-year-old maestro hasn’t recovered sufficiently from a fall earlier this year to take to the podium.

Music director Manfred Honeck will step in to conduct the program that includes:

Other news
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto hits a two-run double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto left Wednesday night at Toronto after an inning because of a tight left hamstring.

• Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp, with symphony principal players as soloists: flutist Lorna McGhee and harpist Gretchen Van Hoesen.

• Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, a big, songful and dynamic masterpiece in a class by itself among the composer’s orchestral music.

Both soloists love the concerto and have played it before, but never with each other. Mozart wrote it when he was 22 and visiting Paris.

“It’s very sparkly and incredibly joyful in bright C major,” McGhee says. “I think the piece is a little bit operatic as well, especially in the last movement. Each section of the Rondo has such distinctive character. The slow movement (which includes the music heard in “Amadeus”) is like a blessing, so comforting.”

Van Hoesen says she is grateful Mozart wrote the concerto because it is Mozart’s only music for harp. She’s a devoted Mozartean as a listener, and she shares the composer’s birthday, Dec. 5.

“The concerto is beautifully crafted and typical Mozart in being difficult, exposed and very technical,” she says. “The harps back in Mozart’s day were much easier to play. Pitch was slightly lower and strings were not strung with such tension as today. It requires a lot more strength to play on a modern instrument.”

The harpist began her musical studies as a child on piano and says Mozart’s writing for harp is very much like keyboard writing.

She’ll play the concerto on her treasured lavender Lyon and Healy harp, which is nearly a century old but still a modern instrument compared to Mozart’s era.

She’s used it for recordings but rarely takes it out for concerts.

“It has incredible sound,” Van Hoesen says. “It has not been rebuilt. It has all the original wood. It was owned by Annie Louise David, who toured with (actress) Sarah Bernhardt.”

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.