New Kids teams with 4 ‘80s favorites for Mix Tape Tour with stop in Pittsburgh

Multiplatinum selling pop super group New Kids on the Block announce The Mixtape Tour with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature. The five iconic pop and hip-hop acts will hit the road together for the first time on a 53-city tour across North America this summer.

One of the stops includes Pittsburgh on June 23 at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 12.

To surprise fans, New Kids on the Block dropped an epic, throwback track “80s Baby” featuring the band’s touring partners. The song takes listeners on a nostalgic, yet refreshingly modern and fun ride through 80s song references and fresh verses – just a small glimpse into what the tour will be like.

The five musical acts have sold a combined 100 million records worldwide.

Details: tickemaster.com

