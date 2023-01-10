Foo Fighters, Lumineers, Paramore headline Boston Calling

BOSTON (AP) — Foo Fighters, The Lumineers and Paramore are scheduled to headline the three-day Boston Calling music festival planned for the Memorial Day weekend, organizers announced Tuesday.

Foo Fighters was one last year’s headliners but canceled all of its shows after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March during a tour in South America. The band recently announced that it would resume performing but “will be a different band moving forward.”

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alanis Morrissette and Queens of the Stone Age are listed as the second acts on the bill for the May 26-28 festival held at Harvard University’s athletic complex.

More than 50 artists are scheduled to perform, including The National, Niall Horan, The Flaming Lips and Bleachers.

The festival started as a two-day, twice-a-year event in 2013. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weekend passes and single-day tickets are on sale now.