Lincoln Park grad Nelly Cummings transfers to Colgate

Nelly Cummings is transferring to Colgate, the former Lincoln Park basketball star announced on Twitter.

His decision came about two months after Cummings said he was leaving Bowling Green after one season. He played 30 games there as a freshman, averaging 13.2 minutes and 3.6 points.

Colgate went 19-14 last season, finished second in the Patriot League standings and earned a CBI berth.

The 6-foot guard reached the state finals twice with Lincoln Park, which won 103 games during his four high school seasons.

