Lincoln Park grad Nelly Cummings transfers to Colgate
Nelly Cummings is transferring to Colgate, the former Lincoln Park basketball star announced on Twitter.
His decision came about two months after Cummings said he was leaving Bowling Green after one season. He played 30 games there as a freshman, averaging 13.2 minutes and 3.6 points.
Colgate went 19-14 last season, finished second in the Patriot League standings and earned a CBI berth.
Other news
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.
José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1.
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
The 6-foot guard reached the state finals twice with Lincoln Park, which won 103 games during his four high school seasons.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.