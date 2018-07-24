All students released from hospital after Downtown Pittsburgh bus crash

All students had been released from the hospital by Monday evening following a crash Sunday night involving two buses near Grant Street and Seventh Avenue in Pittsburgh.

The buses were taking students in the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School’s Intensive Summer Program from Chatham University to the Gateway Clipper.

Twenty-eight students, ranging in age from 12 to 21, were taken to area hospitals in what authorities treated as a mass casualty incident, city public safety spokesman Chris Togneri said Sunday.

Three buses were transporting the students when one bus rear-ended another, causing minor damage to two buses, Togneri said.

The last of the injured students was released Monday eveing, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre spokeswoman Meghan Swartz said in a statement.

“PBT continues to work with all students and families involved to ensure they have the necessary support resources,” Swartz said. “We want to express our gratitude and appreciation for the emergency personnel who responded to the scene with the utmost speed, professionalism and compassion for our students. We also want to thank the team of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre resident assistants and supervisors who were on board with the students and accompanied and supported them throughout the experience.”

The students are from around the country and are taking part in a summer program at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.