Brazilian dance company Grupo Corpo makes Pittsburgh stop

The renowned Brazilian dance company Grupo Corpo will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 18 in Pittsburgh’s Byham Theater.

The company’s 21 dancers fuse Afro-Brazilian forms like samba, bossa nova and capoeira with classical technique and modern dance.

The Byham program will consist of performances from their repertoire including “Suíte Branca” and “Dança Sinfônica,” which recalls the company’s more-than-40-year history with movements, music and scenery evoking memorable sections of previously performed pieces.

“All facets of Brazil, past and future, erudite and popular, foreign influence and local color, and the urban and the suburban, come to being as art” in Grupo Corpo’s performances, according to a news release.

The presentation is a part of the 2017-18 season of the Pittsburgh Dance Council, a programming division of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Tickets are $10-$60.

Details: 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.