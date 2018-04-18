Comedian Billy Gardell schedules a Nov. 17 Pittsburgh comedy show
Emmy nominated actor, comedian, Swissvale native and Steelers superfan Billy Gardell will appear on Nov. 17 in the Benedum Center in downtown Pittsburgh.
Gardell’s standup show, with its “grounded, down-to-earth point of view strikes a strong chord with American audiences. Stories about his rough childhood, wild adolescence and new family life are executed with the skill of a master craftsman,” according to a release.
Tickets, from $39 to $89, will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 20 at 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org. Local presale will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 19 with the password “YINZER.”
Gardell starred on CBS in “Mike & Molly” from 2010 to 2016. The show continues to air in syndication. He also took a dramatic turn in the CMT series “Sun Records” as Colonel Tom Parker, the infamous manager of Elvis Presley.
In 2016, Gardell received a Daytime Emmy nomination as best game show host for “Monopoly Millionaires’ Club.”
He’s also been spotted on the sidelines at Heinz Field, twirling the Terrible Towel.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.