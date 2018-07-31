Kindergarten class makes a movie to be shown at children’s film festival
Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville will host a red carpet premiere for a film created entirely by local kindergarteners.
“Joana and the Bad Guys” is a 25-minute stop motion film created by a kindergarten class at the Kentucky Avenue School in Shadyside. The students wrote, filmed and edited the movie under the guidance of teacher Audra Selkowitz.
Selkowitz, her students and their families will be at the cinema to walk the red carpet at 12:30 p.m. on July 29 prior to the showing of the movie. The screening is part of the Pittsburgh International Children’s Film Festival, a week-long opportunity to view various children’s movies.
Other news
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Details: http://rowhousecinema.com