Kindergarten class makes a movie to be shown at children’s film festival

Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville will host a red carpet premiere for a film created entirely by local kindergarteners.

“Joana and the Bad Guys” is a 25-minute stop motion film created by a kindergarten class at the Kentucky Avenue School in Shadyside. The students wrote, filmed and edited the movie under the guidance of teacher Audra Selkowitz.

Selkowitz, her students and their families will be at the cinema to walk the red carpet at 12:30 p.m. on July 29 prior to the showing of the movie. The screening is part of the Pittsburgh International Children’s Film Festival, a week-long opportunity to view various children’s movies.

Details: http://rowhousecinema.com