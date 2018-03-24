Apple Hill summer-season auditions set for March 31

Apple Hill Playhouse officials will hold auditions for its summer 2018 season on March 31, beginning with the musical comedy “Altar Boyz.”

Auditions for “Altar Boyz” will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Auditions for the summer season’s plays will run from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Summer-season plays include:

• “Social Security,” May 17 to 26

• “Steel Magnolias,” June 7 to 16

• “Mama Won’t Fly,” Aug. 8 to 17

• “Kitchen Witches,” Aug. 30 to Sept. 8

• “A Comedy of Tenors,” Sept. 20 to 29

“Altar Boyz” will run from July 12 to 21. The musical centers on a fictitious Christian-music boy band, satirizing both the boy-band phenomenon as well as the mainstream popularity of Christian pop music.

Auditions will be at the playhouse, 275 Manor Road just outside Delmont. To reserve an audition time, or for more, see AppleHillPlayhouse.org.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.