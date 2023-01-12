Harry Styles, Wet Leg lead Brit Awards nominations

LONDON (AP) — Former One Direction star Harry Styles and Wet Leg, an indie rock duo from the Isle of Wight, were the front-runners at this year’s Brit Awards, with each securing four nominations.

Styles earned nods Thursday for album of the year for “Harry’s House,” song of the year for “As It Was,” artist of the year and best pop/R&B act at the U.K.’s leading music prizes.

Wet Leg was nominated for album of the year for their chart-topping self-titled debut, and also received nods for group of the year, best new artist and best alternative rock act.

Others on the nomination list included George Ezra, Stormzy and dance music DJ Fred again, who were shortlisted for artist of the year.

Debut nominations went to K-pop girl group Blackpink, Eurovision singer Sam Ryder, Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow and British grime and hip hop artist Kojey Radical.

Disney claimed a rare nomination for international song of the year for the hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by the cast of the film Encanto.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Lizzo will compete for international artist of the year.

This year’s Brits Awards will take place on Feb. 11 at London’s O2 arena.