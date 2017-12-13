FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Blessed Trinity Academy student wins essay contest

 
A Blessed Trinity Academy student won the Homeless Children’s Education Fund’s 2017 Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Poster and Essay Contest and gained a deeper understanding of the region’s homeless population.

As part of her prize, essay winner Claire Stevens, 12, joined other awardees in preparing and serving sandwiches at Shepherd’s Heart Veteran’s Home, Uptown.

“I learned what a homeless shelter is like, which is pretty cool,” said the seventh-grader. “And I learned more about homeless people and what they go through. Most of the time, it’s not really their fault that they ended up homeless.”

Prior to the Nov. 7 visit, Stevens said she was “curious to see what it was like there because most people don’t get to go to a homeless shelter.”

Stevens, of Shaler toured the home with her father, Brian. She had the chance to speak with a veteran staying at the shelter.

“I think he said he couldn’t pay the rent on his apartment anymore, but he found a new job recently, so he’ll be out of there soon.”

During a lunch awards ceremony, Stevens read her essay focusing on improving education for homeless children, and the poster winners explained their designs. The students received $250 discounts on their school tuition.

Blessed Trinity Academy teacher Kathy Kirk asked her language arts students to write essays for possible contest submission. School representatives selected the top two entries from seventh- and eighth-graders to submit to the Diocese of Pittsburgh for further selection, she said.

Kirk said Stevens’ essay demonstrated “empathy, evidence of research and original ideas.”

“One suggestion was having pen pals so that students could not only practice writing skills, but develop a friendship, as well. Knowing the value of reading, Claire suggested having a book drive so that the homeless shelters would have a variety of books, creating choices that would appeal to all levels.”

“The assignment helped create awareness of the plight of children who are homeless, especially in regards to the struggles they have with education,” Kirk said. “It helped my students realize what a blessing it is to have stability, appreciate the gift of education and recognize things they may take for granted.”

This is not Stevens’ first writing honor — she was a 2016 nominee in the National Campaign to Stop Violence: Do the Write Thing Challenge, and a 2015 PBS KIDS GO! Writers Contest local winner. An avid reader, Claire’s favorite books are “The Hunger Games,” “Warriors” and “The Kingdom Keepers” series. She envisions having a career as an author or reporter.

“The fact that she’s written so well and the fact that she kind of puts herself out there with these opportunities is neat,” said Claire’s mother, Nancy. “She really puts a lot of time into her writing, but equally exciting with this one was the chance to volunteer and to serve and to kind of give her some first-hand experience about what she had written about, so I was thrilled that this was part of the experience with the award.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.