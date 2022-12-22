AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 41, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 33

Aurora (West Aurora) 65, Oswego East 43

Chicago Little Village 42, Bowen 12

De La Salle 54, Latin 49

Decatur St. Teresa 62, Hartsburg-Emden 27

Donovan 44, Milford 35

Dyett 51, Englewood STEM 43

Grayslake Central 51, Westlake 40

Huntley 48, Sycamore 47

Hyde Park 57, Simeon 39

Johnsburg 37, Woodstock North 35

Lindblom 45, Brooks Academy 41

Loyola 84, Hope Academy 26

Mahomet-Seymour 57, Rantoul 18

Marengo 50, Richmond-Burton 24

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 38, St. Laurence 25

Metamora 46, Fairbury Prairie Central 30

Minooka 47, Downers South 46

Morris 28, Streator 17

Mt. Zion 64, Cumberland 29

Mt. Zion 71, Shelbyville 36

Mundelein 49, Grant 44

Neoga 61, Altamont 31

Normal Community 63, Decatur MacArthur 31

Oregon 46, Polo 31

Ottawa 44, Canton 39

Prairie Ridge 34, DeKalb 29

Rockford Auburn 58, Waukegan 20

Seneca 36, Serena 35

St. Charles North 58, Lake Park 50

Stevenson 55, St. Viator 34

Thornton Fractional South 61, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 37

Thornwood 51, Morgan Park 40

Trenton Wesclin 59, Waterloo Gibault 55

Wethersfield 50, Orion 36

Wheaton Academy 48, St. Edward 28

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 48, Heritage 12

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

