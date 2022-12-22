Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 41, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 33
Aurora (West Aurora) 65, Oswego East 43
Chicago Little Village 42, Bowen 12
De La Salle 54, Latin 49
Decatur St. Teresa 62, Hartsburg-Emden 27
Donovan 44, Milford 35
Dyett 51, Englewood STEM 43
Grayslake Central 51, Westlake 40
Huntley 48, Sycamore 47
Hyde Park 57, Simeon 39
Johnsburg 37, Woodstock North 35
Lindblom 45, Brooks Academy 41
Loyola 84, Hope Academy 26
Mahomet-Seymour 57, Rantoul 18
Marengo 50, Richmond-Burton 24
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 38, St. Laurence 25
Metamora 46, Fairbury Prairie Central 30
Minooka 47, Downers South 46
Morris 28, Streator 17
Mt. Zion 64, Cumberland 29
Mt. Zion 71, Shelbyville 36
Mundelein 49, Grant 44
Neoga 61, Altamont 31
Normal Community 63, Decatur MacArthur 31
Oregon 46, Polo 31
Ottawa 44, Canton 39
Prairie Ridge 34, DeKalb 29
Rockford Auburn 58, Waukegan 20
Seneca 36, Serena 35
St. Charles North 58, Lake Park 50
Stevenson 55, St. Viator 34
Thornton Fractional South 61, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 37
Thornwood 51, Morgan Park 40
Trenton Wesclin 59, Waterloo Gibault 55
Wethersfield 50, Orion 36
Wheaton Academy 48, St. Edward 28
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 48, Heritage 12
