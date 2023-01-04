AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 66, Monmouth United 37

Altamont 77, Shelbyville 53

Alton Marquette 68, Hillsboro 61

Anna-Jonesboro 63, Cairo 35

Arcola 51, Blue Ridge 22

Argenta-Oreana 72, ALAH 60

Athens 53, Hartsburg-Emden 30

Augusta Southeastern 45, West Prairie 7

Beecher 63, S. Newton, Ind. 21

Belleville West 67, Alton 35

Bloomington 65, Washington 57

Bloomington Christian 68, Colfax Ridgeview 54

Bluford Webber 66, Woodlawn 50

Bradley-Bourbonnais 63, Richards 41

Breese Central 54, Centralia 32

Breese Mater Dei 67, Bethalto Civic Memorial 60, OT

Calhoun 66, Gillespie 56

Carrollton 57, South County 37

Catlin (Salt Fork) 53, Milford 43

Century 55, Joppa-Maple Grove 46

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 54, Okaw Valley 46

Chicago (Lane) 51, Schurz 38

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 52, Normal West 49

Collinsville 75, Cahokia 48

Columbia 62, Highland 58, OT

Cumberland 59, Heritage 50

Decatur MacArthur 56, Springfield Southeast 46

Dixon 55, Geneseo 34

Durand 76, West Carroll 48

East Dubuque 63, River Ridge 49

Edwardsville 45, East St. Louis 41

Eisenhower 60, Springfield Lanphier 53

Eureka 61, Roanoke-Benson 35

Fairbury Prairie Central 43, El Paso-Gridley 39

Fairfield 62, Edwards County 34

Faith Christian 57, Unity Christian 31

    • Farina South Central 44, Carlyle 39

    Fithian Oakwood 77, Hoopeston 58

    Freeburg 90, New Athens 35

    Freeport (Aquin) 60, Orangeville 32

    Fulton 60, Bureau Valley 41

    Galena 47, Stockton 39

    Geneva 61, Hersey 45

    Glenbard North 51, Hoffman Estates 43

    Glenbrook South 61, Glenbard West 31

    Goreville 72, Gallatin County 51

    Grayslake Central 65, Woodstock Marian 32

    Hall 58, Mendota 44

    Harlan 52, Chicago Vocational 44

    Harrisburg 61, Benton 52

    Hope Academy 65, Chicago (Jones) 50

    Illini West (Carthage) 70, Barry (Western) 50

    Jacksonville Routt 66, Buffalo Tri-City 43

    Johnston City 78, Galatia 63

    Joliet West 76, Aurora (West Aurora) 67

    Kaneland 63, Morris 43

    Kankakee 81, Clemente 39

    LaSalle-Peru 68, Rochelle 63

    Lakes Community 61, Carmel 57, OT

    Lanark Eastland 61, Amboy 36

    LeRoy 45, Clinton 37

    Lena-Winslow 38, Dakota 31

    Litchfield 39, Mount Olive 23

    Maine East 61, Addison Trail 43

    Maroa-Forsyth 56, Sullivan 32

    Massac County 46, Herrin 41

    Midland 54, Calvary Christian Academy 31

    Milledgeville 44, Forreston 41

    Mount Vernon 69, Salem 33

    Mt. Carmel 56, Eldorado 40

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 57, Greenfield-Northwestern 40

    Naperville North 54, Andrew 43

    Niles Notre Dame 60, Joliet Catholic 19

    Normal University 49, Jacksonville 44

    O’Fallon 54, Belleville East 41

    Olney (Richland County) 66, Effingham 52

    Orion 51, Sherrard 46

    Oswego East 73, Joliet Central 31

    Ottawa 48, Sandwich 38

    Palatine 46, Vernon Hills 35

    Pana 68, Mattoon 65, OT

    Paris 43, Dieterich 41

    Pecatonica 62, Pearl City 34

    Peoria Manual 59, Canton 14

    Peoria Notre Dame 48, Bartonville (Limestone) 32

    Plainfield Central 45, Minooka 43

    Plainfield North 49, Plainfield South 47

    Pleasant Plains 59, Pittsfield 56, OT

    Pontiac 66, Dwight 25

    Princeton 78, Kewanee 48

    ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 58, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 50

    Raymond Lincolnwood 50, Mt. Pulaski 39

    Red Bud 44, Okawville 26

    Robinson 53, Effingham St. Anthony 43

    Rock Island 60, Peoria (H.S.) 58

    Rockford Christian Life 45, Kirkland Hiawatha 21

    Rockford Lutheran 78, DeKalb 76

    Rockridge 61, Riverdale 33

    Romeoville 61, Oswego 50

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Chatham Glenwood 34

    Scales Mound 61, Warren 52

    Schaumburg 64, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 50

    South Beloit 49, North Boone 32

    Sparta 59, Marissa/Coulterville 40

    Springfield 60, Rochester 53

    St Elmo-Brownstown 70, OPH 37

    Sterling Newman 68, St. Bede 56

    Sycamore 59, Plano 32

    Teutopolis 47, Monticello 29

    Thornwood 72, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 61

    Tinley Park 57, Oak Forest 44

    Vienna 76, Sesser-Valier 49

    Villa Grove/Heritage 58, Tri-County 47

    Waukegan 64, Zion Benton 60

    Wayne City 62, Norris City (NCOE) 43

    West Hancock 67, Beardstown 36

    Williamsville 52, St. Joseph-Ogden 48

    Woodstock 69, Harvard 40

    Yorkville 69, Plainfield East 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

