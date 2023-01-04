Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 66, Monmouth United 37
Altamont 77, Shelbyville 53
Alton Marquette 68, Hillsboro 61
Anna-Jonesboro 63, Cairo 35
Arcola 51, Blue Ridge 22
Argenta-Oreana 72, ALAH 60
Athens 53, Hartsburg-Emden 30
Augusta Southeastern 45, West Prairie 7
Beecher 63, S. Newton, Ind. 21
Belleville West 67, Alton 35
Bloomington 65, Washington 57
Bloomington Christian 68, Colfax Ridgeview 54
Bluford Webber 66, Woodlawn 50
Bradley-Bourbonnais 63, Richards 41
Breese Central 54, Centralia 32
Breese Mater Dei 67, Bethalto Civic Memorial 60, OT
Calhoun 66, Gillespie 56
Carrollton 57, South County 37
Catlin (Salt Fork) 53, Milford 43
Century 55, Joppa-Maple Grove 46
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 54, Okaw Valley 46
Chicago (Lane) 51, Schurz 38
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 52, Normal West 49
Collinsville 75, Cahokia 48
Columbia 62, Highland 58, OT
Cumberland 59, Heritage 50
Decatur MacArthur 56, Springfield Southeast 46
Dixon 55, Geneseo 34
Durand 76, West Carroll 48
East Dubuque 63, River Ridge 49
Edwardsville 45, East St. Louis 41
Eisenhower 60, Springfield Lanphier 53
Eureka 61, Roanoke-Benson 35
Fairbury Prairie Central 43, El Paso-Gridley 39
Fairfield 62, Edwards County 34
Faith Christian 57, Unity Christian 31
Farina South Central 44, Carlyle 39
Fithian Oakwood 77, Hoopeston 58
Freeburg 90, New Athens 35
Freeport (Aquin) 60, Orangeville 32
Fulton 60, Bureau Valley 41
Galena 47, Stockton 39
Geneva 61, Hersey 45
Glenbard North 51, Hoffman Estates 43
Glenbrook South 61, Glenbard West 31
Goreville 72, Gallatin County 51
Grayslake Central 65, Woodstock Marian 32
Hall 58, Mendota 44
Harlan 52, Chicago Vocational 44
Harrisburg 61, Benton 52
Hope Academy 65, Chicago (Jones) 50
Illini West (Carthage) 70, Barry (Western) 50
Jacksonville Routt 66, Buffalo Tri-City 43
Johnston City 78, Galatia 63
Joliet West 76, Aurora (West Aurora) 67
Kaneland 63, Morris 43
Kankakee 81, Clemente 39
LaSalle-Peru 68, Rochelle 63
Lakes Community 61, Carmel 57, OT
Lanark Eastland 61, Amboy 36
LeRoy 45, Clinton 37
Lena-Winslow 38, Dakota 31
Litchfield 39, Mount Olive 23
Maine East 61, Addison Trail 43
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Sullivan 32
Massac County 46, Herrin 41
Midland 54, Calvary Christian Academy 31
Milledgeville 44, Forreston 41
Mount Vernon 69, Salem 33
Mt. Carmel 56, Eldorado 40
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 57, Greenfield-Northwestern 40
Naperville North 54, Andrew 43
Niles Notre Dame 60, Joliet Catholic 19
Normal University 49, Jacksonville 44
O’Fallon 54, Belleville East 41
Olney (Richland County) 66, Effingham 52
Orion 51, Sherrard 46
Oswego East 73, Joliet Central 31
Ottawa 48, Sandwich 38
Palatine 46, Vernon Hills 35
Pana 68, Mattoon 65, OT
Paris 43, Dieterich 41
Pecatonica 62, Pearl City 34
Peoria Manual 59, Canton 14
Peoria Notre Dame 48, Bartonville (Limestone) 32
Plainfield Central 45, Minooka 43
Plainfield North 49, Plainfield South 47
Pleasant Plains 59, Pittsfield 56, OT
Pontiac 66, Dwight 25
Princeton 78, Kewanee 48
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 58, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 50
Raymond Lincolnwood 50, Mt. Pulaski 39
Red Bud 44, Okawville 26
Robinson 53, Effingham St. Anthony 43
Rock Island 60, Peoria (H.S.) 58
Rockford Christian Life 45, Kirkland Hiawatha 21
Rockford Lutheran 78, DeKalb 76
Rockridge 61, Riverdale 33
Romeoville 61, Oswego 50
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Chatham Glenwood 34
Scales Mound 61, Warren 52
Schaumburg 64, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 50
South Beloit 49, North Boone 32
Sparta 59, Marissa/Coulterville 40
Springfield 60, Rochester 53
St Elmo-Brownstown 70, OPH 37
Sterling Newman 68, St. Bede 56
Sycamore 59, Plano 32
Teutopolis 47, Monticello 29
Thornwood 72, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 61
Tinley Park 57, Oak Forest 44
Vienna 76, Sesser-Valier 49
Villa Grove/Heritage 58, Tri-County 47
Waukegan 64, Zion Benton 60
Wayne City 62, Norris City (NCOE) 43
West Hancock 67, Beardstown 36
Williamsville 52, St. Joseph-Ogden 48
Woodstock 69, Harvard 40
Yorkville 69, Plainfield East 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/