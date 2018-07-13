Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller to release new album

Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller’s new album, “Swimming,” will be released Aug. 3 on Warner Bros. Records.

It is Miller’s first release since 2016’s “The Divine Feminine,” and also features the previously-released single, “Small Worlds.”

The new video, for the song “Self Care,” takes its cues from a memorable scene in Quentin Tarantino’s martial arts revenge film, “Kill Bill, Vol. 1,” showing Miller trapped inside a wooden coffin similar to the film’s protagonist. He eventually busts out, but we don’t want to spoil the video.

Miller, born Malcolm J. McCormick, grew up in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood, and in addition to rapping is also a multi-instrumentalist and producer.

Click here to watch “Self Care” on YouTube (contains some cursing), and click here to pre-order “Swimming.”