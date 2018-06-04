Tickets on sale for Pittsburgh run of ‘Disney’s Aladdin’ musical

Tickets for the Pittsburgh engagement of “Disney’s Aladdin” are on sale to the public.

The hit Broadway musical will have a three-week run at the Benedum Center from Aug. 22 through Sept. 9. This tour is part of the 2017-2018 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series, presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Broadway Across America.

Tickets starting at $35 are available at 412-456-4800, trustarts.org or in person at Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh ticket holders are invited to a pre-show talk, “Know the Show Before You Go,” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Trust Arts Education Center, 805 Liberty Ave. To register, visit trustarts.org/knowtheshow.

“Aladdin” opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014. It has since included productions in Tokyo, London and Hamburg, Germany, in addition to two U.S. productions.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

The musical was adapted from the 1992 Disney animated film, “Aladdin,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

