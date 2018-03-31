FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Westinghouse Arts Academy students stage ‘Crazy for You’ as first musical

 
Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School students will perform “Crazy for You” as their inaugural musical.

The new school, which opened in Wilmerding in September, provides high school students a comprehensive arts and academic program, according to a release.

More than 100 students from Allegheny, Fayette and Westmoreland counties attend the school.

Principal Amy Heathcott says student talent led school officials to choose “Crazy for You.”

“I knew from the start that the show should be family friendly and something all members of the community and our school families would enjoy, but it was watching our talented dancers during our winter dance and music concert that made me want to choose something that featured dance,” Heathcott says in a release.

The romantic comedy tells the tale of young New York banker Bobby Child, sent to Deadrock, Nev., to foreclose on a rundown theater. While Child falls for the theater owner’s spunky daughter, Polly Baker, she takes an instant dislike to the city slicker. Comedy ensues as Child determines to win her heart and save the theater.

“I have wanted to direct for a high school for a few years, as I wanted to help young people grow in their craft, and I was honored to get to do that for an arts school,” says director Scott Calhoon in the release.

Students embrace roles

Sophomore Aliya Pimental, 15, of Mt. Pleasant, has the lead female role.

“Many people watched clips from the musical to get an idea of who their character was. I wanted a pure look on Polly, like a blank canvas - so I could make her part of me. By analyzing the text, I have learned that Polly is a very complex character. I enjoy her outlook on life. She is a firm believer in not giving up after the first try. She is headstrong and very determined, but also soft and lovable,” Pimental states in the release.

Pimental has performed in over 50 community, student and professional musicals and plays.

Bobby Child is played by senior Matthew Hommel, 18, of Monroeville, who also has years of regional professional production experience.

“He is not your typical ‘leading man,’ in that he rides a true emotional roller coaster - from nonsensically flirtatious in one moment, to drunkenly depressed in the next, to forceful and bombastic in another,” Hommel says of his character in the release.

The musical includes infectious Gershwin tunes like “I Got Rhythm,” “Naughty Baby,” “They Can’t Take That Away from Me,” “Embraceable You,” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

As the school is currently undergoing renovations, the musical will be staged in a Pittsburgh theater.

Details: “Crazy for You” will be performed at 7 p.m. March 23 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 24 at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and are available at the school, at westinghousearts.org (additional fees apply), by calling 412-646-1718 or at the door.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.