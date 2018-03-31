Norwin to perform ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’

For its 25th anniversary, the Norwin Theatre Company will perform the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” Thursday through Sunday at Norwin High School.

The spring musical has about 50 high school students in the cast and 30 in the crew of the comedy set in New York City in the 1920s, said high school choral director Lauren Scheirer, who is in her seventh year as co-director and producer for the theater company. Erin Shrader, a Norwin graduate, is the co-director and the choreographer, and Todd Leighty is the technical director, Scheirer said.

The musical tells the story of young Millie Dillmount from Kansas, who comes to New York in search of a new life. Her grand plan is to find a job as a secretary for a wealthy man and then marry him.

But that goes completely awry.

Filled with flashy tap numbers, humor and memorable songs, performances of the musical will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Norwin High School auditorium, 251 McMahon Drive, North Huntingdon. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.nhstheatrecompany.com.

