Springdale High School ready to play ‘The Pajama Game’ at this year’s musical
Springdale High School returns to the 1950s, selecting “The Pajama Game” as its 2018 spring musical.
The 1954 show, based on labor-management relations that result in a union strike at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory, generates heat in this comedic love story.
“The Pajama Game” won the 1955 Tony for Best Musical.
“We wanted to go back and do a “Golden Age” musical that is a lot of fun,” says musical director Beth Minda. “ ‘The Pajama Game’ was released at the height of a musical theater renaissance and it is a tried and true classic.”
A freshman lead is learning the ropes this season as Liam Dale (playing Sid Sorokin) looks to more seasoned performers such as his senior co-star Kirsten Redman (playing Babe Williams) for guidance.
""It’s been great being cast this early in my high school year as a lead,” Dale says. “It’s been a great experience getting to know all of the people that are older than me and seeing what it is like from this viewpoint in the show.”
The cast of 40-plus students is busy rehearsing splashy and crowd-pleasing dance numbers.
“There’s a lot of different dances and different choreography and they are a lot of fun,” says senior Alicia Matthews, playing Gladys.
“The Pajama Game” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 5-7. $12, $6 students/seniors. Details: 724-274-8100
