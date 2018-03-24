FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

‘Caged Bird’ called ‘perfect vehicle’ for Prime Stage Theater

 
Share

Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” published in 1969, describes the poet and writer’s life between the ages of 3 and 16. Considered a seminal work in American literature, the memoir recounts how Angelou transcended the racism and prejudice of that era (between 1931 and 1946) and how she overcame those obstacles and became a strong young woman.

But does the memoir work as a play? Guy Johnson, Angelou’s son, has yet to see the production, first staged in 2017 at the Book-It Repertory Theater in Seattle, and being produced by Prime Stage Theater at the New Hazlett Theatre on Pittsburgh’s North Side starting with a preview performance March 9.

“But I’m very much in favor of it,” Johnson says, “because I think my mother had some important things to say in that book. It captured a part of black history and some of it has sort of faded away. … So I think this brings it all back for us.”

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

According to Wayne Brinda, founder and artistic director of Prime Stage, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” is a perfect vehicle for the company, which attempts to engage middle and secondary school students.

“It seems like it’s the right time to do this, with people looking for heroes and things that are positive,” Brinda says. “We’re trying to do more than just plays; we’re trying to do things that are going to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Johnson thinks his mother would approve of the stage version, because she would want her work to live on. Of course, the script would have to be very good, he adds, but Angelou was intent on reaching many people because of her wish to bring people together through shared experiences.

“My mother used to say artists can speak in the language of men or they can speak in tongues,” Johnson says. “And if they speak in tongues, only God understands. When they speak in the language of men, then other people see someone has traveled the path that they’ve traveled, understood the pain that they’ve seen, and overcome the difficulties that they’ve confronted.”

Directed by Monteze Freeland, Prime Stage’s set for the play will be spare. Brinda says that Freeland and set designer Clinton Mock are following the original production’s template and concentrating on the story, with a nod toward one of Angelou’s interests.

“Maya Angelou was a collector of quilts,” Brinda says. “There’s a quilt she had in her house and (Freeland and Mock) designed the set around that multicolored quilt. It’s very simple, with an ensemble cast, using a story-telling approach.”

And telling stories was the essence of Angelou’s life. Johnson admits that when he was a kid, “I spent most of my time trying to ignore my mother.” But Angelou did not give up on her son, and Johnson believes that is a lesson worth sharing.

“I was not to be contained,” he says with a laugh, “but she was insistent. And she inserted herself in my life.”

Johnson adds that Angelou’s fierce pride in her heritage influenced not only her children, but the culture at large.

“What people don’t understand was that she was ahead of her time, Johnson adds. “She was a pioneer. When I was 10 in 1955, my mother wore African clothes, wore her hair natural, and was willing to tell anyone that Africa had a culture and a history equal to that of Europe.

“I remember when I was young I would actually shudder when she would say, ‘I am black,’ because I was a victim of the insidiousness of racism as well. It was years later, when James Brown sang ‘I’m Black and I’m Proud,’ there was a whole evolution of thinking. And she was part of that.”

Angelou’s grandson and great-granddaughter, Elliott Jones and Caylin Johnson, will be in town opening weekend, to celebrate the famed writer’s 90th birthday (she was born on April 4, 1928, and died in 2014). The two will be at the Barnes & Noble in Cranberry on March 10 to sign books and share memories. They will attend opening night of the show at 8 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience moderated by state Rep. Jake Wheatley.

On March 11, they will attend a 90th birthday celebration for Angelou in the lobby of the New Hazlett Theater prior to the 2:30 p.m. matinee.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.