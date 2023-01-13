AP NEWS
    Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

    January 13, 2023 GMT

    The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/16/2023 :

    TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

    1. Elton John

    2. Bad Bunny

    3. Coldplay

    4. Harry Styles

    5. Daddy Yankee

    6. Karol G

    7. My Chemical Romance

    8. Grupo Firme

    9. Roger Waters

    10. Post Malone

    11. Lizzo

    12. Mary J. Blige

    13. Chris Stapleton

    14. Dua Lipa

    15. Marc Anthony

    16. Dave Matthews Band

    17. Robbie Williams

    18. Backstreet Boys

    19. The Judds

    20. Iron Maiden

