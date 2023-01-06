Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/9/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Bad Bunny
2. Coldplay
3. Guns N’ Roses
4. Harry Styles
5. Daddy Yankee
6. Karol G
7. My Chemical Romance
8. Grupo Firme
9. Roger Waters
10. Post Malone
11. Dua Lipa
12. Lizzo
13. Mary J. Blige
14. Chris Stapleton
15. Andrea Bocelli
16. Marc Anthony
17. Dave Matthews Band
18. Backstreet Boys
19. The Judds
20. Iron Maiden
