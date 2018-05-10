Conservation District seeks applicants for DEP water quality grants

The Westmoreland Conservation District is considering projects to stabilize streambanks to prevent erosion and restore stormwater retention ponds as it seeks a share of more than $20 million in state aid for improving the region’s water quality.

“We work in conjunction with all of the watershed associations on the projects — Sewickley, Turtle Creek, Loyalhanna and the Kiski and Conemaugh. We like to spread the wealth around,” said James Pillsbury, hydraulic engineer for the conservation district.

The state Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday it has more than $20 million available in Growing Greener Plus grants to municipalities and nonprofits for a variety of water quality projects.

The conservation district has received close to $2 million in Growing Greener Plus grants over the past several years, Pillsbury said. Growing Greener Plus has provided almost $300 million for more than 2,100 projects statewide, the DEP said.

The money can be used for projects to reduce pollution from farms, city stormwater runoff, and acid mine drainage at abandoned coal mine sites. The projects may be large or small, focus on a single site or an entire watershed that covers multiple counties. Any project that helps communities meet their minimum stormwater control measures will also be prioritized, the state said.

The conservation district has not yet compiled a “wish list” of projects to apply for the grants, but any projects for which it seeks funding must have an almost-complete design, Pillsbury said.

In Scottdale, the Jacobs Creek Watershed Association wants to apply for money to create a “green alleyway” in a two-block alley to the rear of Pittsburgh Street, the main thoroughfare in downtown Scottdale, said Annie Quinn, executive director of the association.

The project, which would cost an estimated $250,000, is in its final design to eliminate stormwater from flowing into the rear of businesses, Quinn said.

The Sewickley Creek Watershed Association is considering projects it could fund with the grant program, but has not yet made a decision on a particular one, said Tom Keller, executive director of the association.

The Kiski Watershed Association has applied for grants for abandoned mine drainage remediation and other water quality grants, but was not aware of the new round of funding from the state, said Genay E. Hess, president of the watershed association.

The Loyalhanna Watershed Association is working on a streambank revitalization project along Four Mile Run this year, which is the third and final year of an earlier $300,000 Growing Greener grant, said Josh Penatzer, project director for the association. The Loyalhanna watershed group would not be applying for another Growing Greener grant this year, he said.

The state, which is accepting applications for the grants from May 14 to July 13, said an emphasis will be placed on funding projects in the 43 counties that are part of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed to reduce runoff from farms into streams and rivers.

