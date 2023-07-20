People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Powerball has a winner
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup kicks off
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
World News

Turkey’s finance chief heralds $50.7 billion deals with UAE as Erdogan tours Gulf nations

FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shake hands during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Erdogan is beginning a three-stop tour of Gulf states to raise trade and investment for Turkey’s floundering economy. The president will arrive in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, July 17, 2023, accompanied by an entourage of some 200 businesspeople. Business forums have been arranged in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirate. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shake hands during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Erdogan is beginning a three-stop tour of Gulf states to raise trade and investment for Turkey’s floundering economy. The president will arrive in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, July 17, 2023, accompanied by an entourage of some 200 businesspeople. Business forums have been arranged in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirate. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have signed deals worth $50.7 billion as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rounded off a three-country tour of the Gulf.

“Today we have witnessed the signings of several strategic agreements and (memoranda of understandings) worth a total of $50.7 billion to further cement ties between the UAE and Turkey,” Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek tweeted late Wednesday.

The agreements involve export financing, earthquake bonds, energy, defense and other sectors.

Other news
In this photograph released by the United Arab Emirates' Presidential Court, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend a reception for the Japanese leader at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Japanese prime minister visited the United Arab Emirates on Monday as part of a swing through the Arab Gulf states focused on energy and commerce. (Abdulla Al Neyadi/Emirati Presidential Court, via AP)
Japan’s prime minister visits the UAE as part of a Gulf trip focused on energy and commerce
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the United Arab Emirates as part of a swing through the Arab Gulf states focused on energy and commerce.
FILE - Designated UN conference president Sultan al-Jaber attends the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, Thursday, June 8, 2023. The head of this year’s United Nations’ climate talks called Thursday, July 13, 2023, for governments and businesses to tackle global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all regions and sectors if they want to stop the planet from passing a key temperature limit agreed more than seven years ago. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Climate talks chief, who also heads oil company, says world must ‘attack all emissions, everywhere’
The head of this year’s United Nations climate talks is calling for governments and businesses to tackle global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all regions and sectors if they want to stop the planet from passing a key temperature limit agreed on more than seven years ago.
FILE - A man visits a car showroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, June 2, 2016. A popular online influencer has been arrested in Dubai over a satirical TikTok video in which he portrays a brash Emirati on a spending spree inside a luxury car showroom. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
Influencer arrested over TikTok video satirizing wealthy Emiratis in Dubai shows limits on freedoms
A popular online influencer has been arrested in Dubai over a satirical TikTok video in which he portrays a brash Emirati on a spending spree inside a luxury car showroom.
A Palestinian woman walks on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
UAE pledges $15 million to help rebuild occupied West Bank camp hard hit by Israeli offensive
The United Arab Emirates says it will give $15 million to help rebuild the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Erdogan embarked on a tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE on Tuesday, seeking trade and investment opportunities for Turkey’s floundering economy.

Inflation in Turkey was 38% last month, down from a high of 85% in October, while the budget deficit widened to $8.37 billion in June, seven times the level of a year earlier.

Ankara has repaired ties with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi over the last two years following a decadelong split with the Arab states.

Timothy Ash, an emerging markets analyst at London’s BlueBay Asset Management, said the deals represented a “new strategic relationship between Turkey and the Gulf states.”

Describing a “real triumph for Erdogan and his team,” Ash said similar commitments from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait could help Ankara as it begins a period of economic reform that embraces more orthodox policy-making.