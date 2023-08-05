FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Rangers broadcaster Nadel back in booth for ’23 debut after treatment for mental health issues

FILE - Texas Rangers radio sports announcer Eric Nadel waves to cheering fans as he emcees a ceremony honoring Adrian Beltre before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sept. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Hall of Fame broadcaster Nadel returned to the Rangers radio booth Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, night to call his first game of the season after he missed AL West-leading Texas’ first 109 games while taking time to get treatment for some mental healthy issues. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Eric Nadel returned to the Texas Rangers radio booth Friday night to call his first game of the season after he missed the first 109 games while taking time to get treatment for some mental health issues.

The 72-year-old Nadel is in his 45th season as part of Rangers broadcasts. When announcing before the season that he would be taking time away, Nadel said he was dealing with anxiety, insomnia and depression.

During the pregame show before the team’s series opener against Miami, Nadel said he was delighted to be back and thanked Rangers fans for reaching out with their love and support. The play-by-play voice also expressed his appreciation to the team ownership and management, and his broadcast partners Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler

“Let’s see if I remember how to do this,” Nadel said on the air just before the first pitch.

Only two current MLB broadcasters have been with their teams longer. Denny Matthews has been a part of Kansas City Royals broadcasts since the team’s inception in 1969, and Bob Uecker has been with the Milwaukee Brewers since 1971.

Nadel called Rangers games on television and radio from 1979-81 before teaming with the late Mark Holtz on radio in 1982. Except for doing television during the 1984 season, Nadel has been on the radio since, and became the main play-by-play voice in 1995 after Holtz moved to the TV booth.

