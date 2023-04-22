AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 22, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)94.692
New Hampshire (Toronto)76.5382
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)76.5382
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)67.4623
Hartford (Colorado)67.4623
Reading (Philadelphia)49.3085

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)84.667
Richmond (San Francisco)85.615½
Altoona (Pittsburgh)67.462
Erie (Detroit)67.462
Harrisburg (Washington)57.4173
Bowie (Baltimore)58.385

___

Friday's Games

Altoona 8, Bowie 1

Reading 10, Portland 1

Somerset 3, New Hampshire 2

Erie 4, Richmond 3

Harrisburg at Akron, ppd.

Binghamton 5, Hartford 4

Saturday's Games

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bowie at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 2, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m

Monday's Games

No Game Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Altoona at Reading, 11 a.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

Portland at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

<

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.