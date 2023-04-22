April 22, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Hartford (Colorado)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Erie (Detroit)
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
___
|Friday's Games
Altoona 8, Bowie 1
Reading 10, Portland 1
Somerset 3, New Hampshire 2
Erie 4, Richmond 3
Harrisburg at Akron, ppd.
Binghamton 5, Hartford 4
|Saturday's Games
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Bowie at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 2, 1:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m
|Monday's Games
No Game Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Altoona at Reading, 11 a.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.
Portland at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
