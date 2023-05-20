AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 20, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2413.649
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2313.639½
Hartford (Colorado)1917.528
New Hampshire (Toronto)1917.528
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1620.444
Reading (Philadelphia)1323.36110½

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2017.541
Akron (Cleveland)1917.528½
Richmond (San Francisco)1818.500
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1718.4862
Harrisburg (Washington)1719.472
Bowie (Baltimore)1124.3148

___

Thursday's Games

Harrisburg 4, Erie 2

Altoona 13, Bowie 11

Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 2

Somerset 10, Reading 3

Akron 10, Richmond 2

Hartford 4, Portland 3, 12 innings

Friday's Games

Akron 11, Richmond 9

New Hampshire 6, Binghamton 0

Somerset 4, Reading 3

Erie 6, Harrisburg 0

Bowie 4, Altoona 0

Portland 5, Hartford 2

Saturday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.