Double-A Eastern League Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 19 8 .704 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 17 9 .654 1½ Hartford (Colorado) 13 12 .520 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 13 13 .500 5½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 14 .440 7 Reading (Philadelphia) 10 16 .385 8½

Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Richmond (San Francisco) 16 10 .615 — Altoona (Pittsburgh) 13 12 .520 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 12 14 .462 4 Erie (Detroit) 12 15 .444 4½ Harrisburg (Washington) 11 15 .423 5 Bowie (Baltimore) 8 17 .320 7½

Sunday's Games

Bowie 7, Erie

Somerset 11,Binghamton 2

Hartford 5, Reading 4

New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 2

Richmond 4, Altoona 1

Akron 5, Portland 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire at Reading, 11 a.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 11 a.m.

Richmond at Erie, 11:05 a.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 2, 5 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bowie at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.