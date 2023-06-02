June 2, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|20
|.574
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|24
|23
|.511
|6½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|24
|.489
|7½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|23
|24
|.489
|7½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|19
|28
|.404
|11½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|24
|22
|.522
|2
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|24
|23
|.511
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|22
|25
|.468
|4½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|26
|.447
|5½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|17
|29
|.370
|9
___
|Wednesday's Games
Somerset 4, Portland 2
New Hampshire 6, Reading 2
Altoona 4, Binghamton 3
Akron 5, Hartford 2
Harrisburg 3, Bowie 1
Erie 10, Richmond 3
|Thursday's Games
Altoona 9, Binghamton 8
Reading 13, New Hampshire 7
Hartford 4, Akron 3
Harrisburg 6, Bowie 5
Somerset 11, Portland 7
Erie 9, Richmond 1
|Friday's Games
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:03 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.