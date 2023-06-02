AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

June 2, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3117.646
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2720.574
New Hampshire (Toronto)2423.511
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2324.489
Hartford (Colorado)2324.489
Reading (Philadelphia)1928.40411½

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2721.563
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2422.5222
Harrisburg (Washington)2423.511
Akron (Cleveland)2225.468
Richmond (San Francisco)2126.447
Bowie (Baltimore)1729.3709

___

Wednesday's Games

Somerset 4, Portland 2

New Hampshire 6, Reading 2

Altoona 4, Binghamton 3

Akron 5, Hartford 2

Harrisburg 3, Bowie 1

Erie 10, Richmond 3

Thursday's Games

Altoona 9, Binghamton 8

Reading 13, New Hampshire 7

Hartford 4, Akron 3

Harrisburg 6, Bowie 5

Somerset 11, Portland 7

Erie 9, Richmond 1

Friday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:03 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

