United gets Eriksen back from injury ahead of top-4 push

FILE - Manchester United's Christian Eriksen in action during the English FA Cup 4th round soccer match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Jan. 28, 2023. Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has recovered from an ankle injury ahead of schedule in a boost to the Premier League club’s hopes for a top-four finish. The Denmark international has been sidelined since late January but will suit up when United hosts Everton on Saturday, April 8. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, file)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has recovered from an ankle injury ahead of schedule in a boost to the Premier League club’s hopes of a top-four finish.

The Denmark international has been sidelined since late January but will suit up Saturday when United hosts Everton, manager Erik ten Hag said Friday.

Eriksen had become a key figure under Ten Hag, making 31 appearances in total this season before sustaining the injury after a tackle from Andy Carroll during an FA Cup victory over second-division Reading.

“The good news is Christian Eriksen is back in training and he will be back tomorrow in the squad,” Ten Hag said at a news conference ahead of Everton’s visit to Old Trafford.

“It was not for nothing that I was so angry about that tackle. We feared that we lost him for the whole season. It was a really bad tackle and it was really also a bad injury he had. But he’s a little bit ahead of schedule so we are very happy with that.”

Fourth-place United is tied on points with Newcastle, which has a superior goal differential, and is three points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham.

